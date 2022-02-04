Chandigarh: Three more fall prey to rising online fraud

Three more people, including a retired BSF Commandant, have fallen prey to online fraudsters.

The retired BSF Commandant, Jagbir Singh Dhillon, received a web link on his cell phone, urging him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details to continue using his mobile service.

Sources said that when the retired officer opened the web link and shared some of the details including an OTP with a caller, Rs 4.34 lakh was debited from his bank account and transferred to three different accounts. Dhillon, a resident of Sector 35, informed his family members immediately.

He subsequently lodged a police complaint. The case is being probed by the UT cyber cell.

A similar cheating incident happened to Rahul Rawat, a resident of Sector 41. He went to Axis Bank, Sector 17 to check his father’s bank account of his father on January 28.

Sources said, “Rahul Rawat was stunned to learn that around Rs 12 lakh had been withdrawn from his father’s account without their knowledge. He lodged a complaint with the Axis Bank officials and later approached the UT cyber cell. Police have procured the details of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred from the bank account of Rahul Rawat’s father. Certain accounts were also frozen. The police are in the process of recovering the amount.”

The complainant works with a private company. He manages his father’s bank account.

Police said that a woman of Sector 3 lost Rs 1.80 lakh after applying for a job online at a website named naukri.com.

The woman had applied for the job and subsequently, a person started communicating with her through emails.

He procured Rs 1.80 lakh from her through different instalments in the name of processing fees.

“Complaints of cybercrime have been increasing with each passing day. We have also increased the ratio of registration of FIRs. So far, at least 21 FIRs related to different cyber crimes, especially cheating, were registered in the last month. Withdrawing cash while sharing web links on the pretext of updating KYC details have become a common modus operandi of the fraudsters. We appeal to the general public to not entertain any of such messages, calls and not click on any web links shared by unknown numbers,” Inspector Hari Om, in charge of the cyber cell, said.