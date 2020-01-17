Chandigarh: Three men in SUV assault two cops, damage vehicle

The injured policemen were identified as Constable Amit Kumar and Home Guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar and kicked, punched volunteer Rajinder Kumar. (Representational) The injured policemen were identified as Constable Amit Kumar and Home Guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar and kicked, punched volunteer Rajinder Kumar. (Representational)

THREE MEN travelling in a Scorpio with a Kalka registration number assaulted two policemen and damaged their motorcycle after hitting it near Manimajra on Wednesday night. Police recovered the SUV and claimed that the three assailants had been identified.

The injured policemen were identified as Constable Amit Kumar and Home Guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar and kicked, punched volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The incident happened when the policemen had objected to the parking of SUV in the middle of the road near Manimajra bus stand.

Sources said the policemen were on routine patrolling on a motorcycle. They spotted the SUV in the middle of the road. The policemen told the SUV riders to park the vehicle in a corner. The three riders abused the policemen and escaped. Subsequently, the policemen were standing near Mansa Devi Light Point when the same SUV came fast and stopped near the two. The three riders came down and attacked them. Two of the assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar more than 10 times. Volunteer Rajinder Kumar was kicked and punched. After assaulting the two, the three riders sat in the SUV and the driver hit the motorcycle. The policemen noted down the registration number of SUV – HR-70G-0004. Constable Amit Kumar had tried to pull his mobile for calling the control room but the assailants did not allow him.

Police registered an FIR on the statement of Constable Amit Kumar. Medical examination of the two policemen was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Manimajra. Doctors confirmed blunt injuries, bruises on their bodies.

A police officer said, “Assailants have been identified. Scorpio has been recovered from Kalka. Assailants will be arrested shortly.”

A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App