Chandigarh: Three men arrested in seven-year-old multi-crore cheating case

THE UT Police Saturday arrested three Proclaimed Offender (POs) in a seven-year-old multi-crore cheating case, which involved two other accused.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Jatin Kumar and Amit Kumar, residents of Orbit Apartment in Zirkapur had been evading their arrests since 2014, after committing a cheating of Rs 2,05,20,000 (Rs 2.05 crore). Accused were produced in a local court.

The three accused, who are related to each other, had cheated more than three dozen people on the pretext of flouting various monetary investment schemes with heavy returns in November, 2014.

The case in this connection, registered on the complaint of one Amrinder Singh of Sector 34, dates back in November, 2014.

Police said the arrested accused along with Ashok Kumar and Amar were intentionally running their family business in the name of style M/S Kumar Trading Company. They started a committee business, claiming to return their money with a daily interest, by the way of floating various schemes.

Police said that they had cheated Rs. 2,05,20,000 from several people. The accused persons fled after closing their business and vacating their rented houses.

Police said that during the course of investigation, accused Ashok Kumar was arrested in August, 2018, while the remaining were evading their arrest and were declared Proclaimed Offenders by ACJM Tejpratap Singh Randhawa in January, 2021.

A team was formed under DSP (EOW) Harjit Kaur and Inspector Jaiveer Singh.

A case was registered at the Sector 26 Police Station.