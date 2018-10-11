Chandigarh: Three Kashmiri students arrested, 30 gm heroin seized Chandigarh: Three Kashmiri students arrested, 30 gm heroin seized

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police arrested three Kashmiri students and recovered 30 gm heroin from them in Kharar on Wednesday. The accused were arrested from near Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The three were produced in a Kharar court and sent to one day police remand.

According to the CIA officials, the arrested were identified as Mir Junaib Khalid, a third engineering student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Jhanheri, Sejal Mohamed, a student of civil engineering at Punjab Group of Colleges in Lalru and Adnan Farooq Dar, a student of Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) at Shaheed Udham Singh College, Tangori.

“The trio was arrested from near Bhagat Ghat, near Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Kharar and were coming from Chandigarh. We recovered a total 30 gm of heroin from the accused. They were staying at rented places in two housing societies located on Kharar-Landran road,” said an official who was part of the team which arrested the accused.

Police sources told The Indian Express that the accused were taking the drugs from Delhi and selling them to students of private colleges in Mohali district.

“Mostly, these people were supplying drugs to other Kashmiri students, but we are investigating it further, during the preliminary investigation they told us that they were taking the drugs from Delhi, we are not identifying the people who were selling drugs to these people,” CIA in-charge Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh said.

