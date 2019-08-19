Chandigarh: Three juvenile girl tennis players complain against 5 trainees, FIR lodged

AN FIR was lodged against five CLTA-CHART (Chandigarh Academy of Rural Tennis) trainees on the basis of a complaint filed by three juvenile girl tennis players on Sunday. The victims accused the five trainees of molesting them in the CLTA complex in Sector 10 here.

Advertising

The girls accused the CLTA management of protecting the CHART trainees who had been stalking them for the last two months, which was reported to the management, but no action was taken. The girls also accused CLTA officials of using their clout to file false and frivolous police complaints against the fathers of two complainant girls.

The FIR against the accused boys was registered at the Sector 3 police station under IPC sections 354, 354-A, 354-D related to sexual abuse and 506 related to criminal intimidation and various sections under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012).

It was alleged that the “girls’ parents are however unhappy with the non-inclusion of names of senior officials of CLTA, who were equally in the wrong as they failed to address the concerns of the girls’ parents, of taking decisive and strict action against the perpetrators of the crime”.

Advertising

Father of one of the three victims said, “My daughter was subjugated to character assassination by senior officials of CLTA, who instead of helping a young victim of sexual abuse, issued threats of finishing off my daughter’s career in tennis. We also have witnesses to these accusations. These aspects were addressed in our formal complaint to police and still the officials’ names have not been included in the FIR.”

The victim’s father added, “We smell a rat here as the management of CLTA is in hands of senior retired IAS officers and there are senior serving police officials on their committees. The police seem to have given in to pressure from these quarters. We will knock at the doors of the High Court for justice.” The parents stated that their daughters’ security is at serious risk at CLTA. They are contemplating raising their issues with the UT Administration and also with the Central government, if needed.

Chief executive officer of CLTA Meghraj was not available for comment. Coach Romen Singh said that the “management would be aware of the issue but he is not aware of anything in the matter”.