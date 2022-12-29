Chandigarh: Three involved for nightclub attack nabbed; five others put under preventive arrest

Three men involved in the December 25 nightclub attack — in which at least one person was injured — were arrested by Chandigarh Police on Wednesday.

Chandigarh Police had on Tuesday booked 10 people for allegedly attacking the staff member of nightclub Grapho 07, two days after two groups clashed in the area on the night of Christmas.

On Thursday, police identified the arrested trio as Brijesh and Rahul of Sector 25, and Hitesh of Manjri Chowk village in Panchkula, Haryana.

According to the police, a clash had broken out in Sector 7 between two groups outside the Vault (not the World Club as previously reported) club on Christmas night, after which bouncers of the establishment asked both the parties to clear out from the area. One man from one of the groups had later entered Grapho 7.

The police said that members of the rival group, some of who were armed, had followed the man and had attacked the staff of Grapho 07, who tried to prevent them from entering the club.

At least one person, the bar manager of Grapho 07, Raj, 26, sustained injuries on his right arm in the ensuing melee, the police said.

“The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the statement of Raj, who was injured in the incident. We arrested three suspects involved in the clash on Wednesday night. The others will be arrested shortly. The three men arrested were nabbed on the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence,” said Inspector Maninder Singh, the Station House Officer of Sector 26 police station.

Dramatic footage captured on CCTV cameras installed outside Grapho 07 show at least 10 men, including one carrying a knife, chasing the man who runs inside nightclub Grapho 07 to seek refuge.

The CCTV camera footage of Sunday’s incident shows that the man wielding the knife first entering and later leaving Grapho 07 for a brief while. A little while later, when he tries again to reenter the nightclub, he is stopped by staff members, including some women, leading to a scuffle, in which he manages to hit the bar manager of the club on his arm with the knife, making him slump and fall on an iron railing outside.

Five nabbed under preventive detention

Police on Thursday said that at least five men have been put under preventive detention for creating nuisance around nightclubs in Sector 7.

As per the police, two of the apprehended suspects used to invite people into the nightclubs through social media, luring them in with cheap food and liquor.

The two arrested men, the police further said, were tasked with gathering crowd in nightclubs.

The men usually used to give the impression that the particular nightclub was popular and attracted maximum crowd to lure in patrons. Police said they were arrested under Section 107/151 of CrPC and later released on bail.