Chandigarh: Three-day Rose Festival to begin on February 28

The MCC Commissioner said that the area will be cleaned at night during the festival to provide a clean environment around Rose Garden. (Representational Image) The MCC Commissioner said that the area will be cleaned at night during the festival to provide a clean environment around Rose Garden. (Representational Image)

The city’s Rose Festival organised by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Tourism department, will be held on February 28, 29 and March 1 at the Rose Garden here.

The decision regarding the same was made at a preliminary meeting on the festival at the conference hall of the MCC Building, under the Chairmanship of MCC Commissioner KK Yadav, on Monday. The meeting was attended by Senior deputy Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and other officials of the UT Administration and the MCC.

The officials also decided at the meeting that the Rose Festival will be dedicated to “Plastic Mukt Festival” and various cultural programmes, including competition for children, youth and senior citizens, will ensure maximum participation of the city residents in the festival.

Competitions organised at the festival will include flower and rangoli competition, competition of neighbourhood parks maintained by RWAs, Rose Prince and Rose Princess competition, brass and pipe band competition, on the spot painting, rose quiz, photography, folk dance, antakshri, Rose King and Rose Queen competition, Mr Rose and Ms Rose competition, floral hat competition and best newly-wed couple competition.

The MCC Commissioner said that the Plaza area of Sector 17 will be ‘revived’ by setting up food stalls, exhibitions of art and craft and organisation of cultural programmes. He said that the area will be cleaned at night during the festival to provide a clean environment around Rose Garden.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App