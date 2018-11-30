Chandigarh: Three associates of Sampat Nehra booked for assaulting, threatening complainant

THREE ASSOCIATES of gangster Sampat Nehra were booked for assaulting and threatening Randeep Singh, one of the complainants against Sampat Nehra in a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, at district courts complex, Sector 1, on Thursday. They attacked and threatened him for deposing against them and Sampat Nehra in the trial court.

Advertising

The trial proceedings are going on in the court of Additional District and Session Judge, Harleen A Sharma. The incident happened during the lunch break time near the canteen, which is situated inside the district court complex, around 1.45 pm.

Later, the complainant reported the matter to DCP Kamal Deep Goyal. Randeep Singh, a resident of police colony, Moginand, Sector 25, said, “After recording my statement in the court, I went to canteen for a glass of water. Three accused along with four other unknown men were already standing near the canteen. They attacked me and threatened with dire consequences. I was accompanied by one Raju, another witness in the case. Later, I appeared in the court and went through cross-examination. I reported the matter to DCP, Panchkula, Kamal Deep Goyal. I lodged an FIR with Panchkula police.”

Nehra’s three associates — Anil Mongia, Yogesh and Jatin — are also accused along with Nehra in the case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Randeep Singh owns a hotel on Chandimandir-Morni road. Nehra and his three associates attacked Randeep Singh and fired two bullets towards him in April 2016. Later, all the accused were arrested.

Advertising

Police sources said Randeep Singh came for court hearing on Thursday. He was to enter the courtroom after lunch break when Anil, Yogesh and Jatin slapped and kicked him, and warned if he deposed against them, he would be eliminated.

Three of them are currently on regular bail. After assaulting and threatening Randeep, three of them managed to escape from the court complex.

Inspector Arvind Kamboj said, “The incident happened during the lunch time. Before Randeep Singh reacted and raised the alarm, three accused escaped. Randeep Singh submitted a written complaint against three associates of Sampat Nehra. An FIR of assault and threatening with dire consequences was registered.” A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Nehra is currently lodged at Yamunanagar jail in connection with a robbery case. He was arrested in the case of attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Arms Act registered on the complaint of Randeep Singh on June 17 after being caught by Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police in Bengaluru on June 7.