Chandigarh: This time, tallest Ravana effigy to be 221-ft-high

A shoe weighing 100 kilograms with a height of 40 feet. About 50-foot-high crown weighing 350 kgs. A fibre glass face weighing 300 kgs with a height of 20 feet. Iron frame weighing 5,000 kgs. This is what 40 workers are burning the midnight oil for to churn out: the tallest Ravana effigy. The height of this Ravana effigy is 221 feet and will be displayed in Chandigarh.

Dusshera is on October 8 but the effigy, which will cost over a whopping Rs 30 lakh, will be displayed for people to see from October 2 onwards near EWS Colony at Dhanas.

About 3,000 metres of cloth and 1,000 kilograms of bamboo is being used in the preparation. About 250 boxes of stapler pins are being used. It is not the normal stapler but a gun tracker stapler. The fibre glass face of the effigy which is almost ready weighs 400 kilograms.

The maker of the effigy, Tejinder Chauhan, who has been setting this record for the last many years had given up this time saying that all his money is finished. The maker had already sold his 12.5 acres of land to make the tallest Ravan effigy every year. But this time, he had refused saying he is left with no funds. It was after the Shiv Parvati Seva Dal came forward with an offer of money that Chauhan is at it again.

The last effigy he made was for Panchkula last year which was 210-foot-high.

“Because the height has been increased to 221 feet this time, we required more space. There are safety issues so we required vacant land. And that is why this place near the marble market at Dhanas was chosen. It is about 20 acres of land,” Chauhan said.

The work on the effigy started in April this year. Different parts of Ravana effigy are home to the workers who either sleep over the parts or inside the same when it gets cold at night.

The face alone will cost over Rs 4 lakh. There would be a connection with the wires so that the effigy is set to flames using a remote.

The makers expect a crowd over 3 lakh this time. Space of around 250 feet will be left on each side of the effigy for safety.

The entire structure weighs 7,000 kilograms. It is completely water-proof.