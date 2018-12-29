Chandigarh: Thieves strike again, steal nine vehicle batteries in Sector 24

A FORTNIGHT after the theft of 14 batteries from motor vehicles in Sector 30, thieves stole batteries of nine vehicles in Sector 24 on Thursday night. Four suspects were caught on two CCTV cameras. The incident occurred around 2.50 am. Police have not ruled out the possibility of involvement of the gang which was behind the thefts of 14 batteries in Sector 30 on December 12.

Although local residents claimed the thieves took away more than a dozen batteries, the police said a total of five complaints were received and two of the complainants owned three vehicles each, whose batteries were stolen.

The vehicles whose batteries were stolen included Tata Sumos, Mahindra pick-ups, Boleros and Altos. The thieves struck in the locality full of Housing Board houses in Sector 24.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 24, reported to the police that he has two vehicles — a Toyota Qualis and one Mahindra Pickup. On Thursday night, the thieves took away batteries of both the vehicles. The incident came to light when he tried to ignite one of the vehicles but failed.

Another resident, Vijay Kumar, said, “I own three Tata Sumos and today I found batteries of all three vehicles were missing. I am using all my three vehicles randomly. Chandigarh Police have failed to curb the increasing incidents of thefts. We hardly see any police vehicle patrolling in our area.”

Rakesh Sharma, owner of a Bolero, said, “We called the police around 7 am and a police party came to the spot. We informed them about the thefts of batteries. Footage of two CCTV cameras shows thieves were four in number and they committed the crime around 2.50 am.”

DSP Pawan Kumar said, “We received five complaints and registered a combined FIR. Though people claimed that more than a dozen batteries were stolen, we are yet to receive complaints from other people. The manner in which batteries were stolen indicates it was the same gang which was involved in thefts of batteries reported in Sector 30 earlier.” A case was registered.