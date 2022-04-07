Chandigarh: Thieves decamp with BSNL wires from Sector 34, again

The theft of BSNL wires continued in Chandigarh, with thieves decamping with two cables of 400 pairs and two cables of 200 pairs between April 4 and 5, leading to hundreds of connections being hit in sector 33 and 34.

According to the police, the theft took place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5 and came to the notice of authorities after BSNL customers started making desperate calls to complain on the service provider’s helpline number in Sector 34.

Police said that a team of senior BSNL officials, headed by SDO Mamta Ahuja, soon after rushed to the area and undertook an inspection of the lines, figuring soon after that two cables of 400 pairs and two cables of 200 pairs of wire had been stolen from near Sector 34.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the theft of BSNL wires had been reported from the UT. As per records, more than a dozen cases of wire thefts have been reported in the last year-and-a-half from Chandigarh, with police failing to crack most of the cases.

In January 2021, a gang involving JCB operators, and half a dozen migrant labourers were arrested for stealing BSNL copper wires from Sector 34. At that time, the Internet connectivity at many sensitive institutions — including the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab Secretariat, the Haryana secretariat, and Punjab Vidhan Sabha — had been disrupted due to the thefts. A case was registered regarding the incident at Sector 34 police station.