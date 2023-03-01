What’s On Chandigarh: Theatre festival on social issues, half marathon marking Women’s Day

Written by Sejal Marwahal

Six-day theatre festival on social issues

What: Roopak Kala Welfare Society will stage a six-day theatre festival with plays by six different theatre groups, with the plays focused on highlighting contemporary social issues.

“This festival is a celebration of the silver jubilee of Roopak Kala Welfare Society. The audience will witness a new play each day,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Director of the Society.

The festival includes plays like Pagrhi Sambhal Jatta, the story of a farmer fighting for his rights; Kimdam Yaksham, the story of homecoming; Badnam Kuri, the story of a girl in today’s society. The Overcoat is a sensitive and theatrical portrayal of the vast divide between the working class and the wealthy capitalists.

Roop Aroop includes the traditional portrayal of nautanki and Jugnu Khudkushi Nahi Karenge is a witness that revolutions occur when the atrocities cross the limits. This play is designed by women and dedicated to women.

“Having directed ten groups and taught more than 400 students, I am encouraged to do more and find gems in theatre. Apart from working professionally here, it’s my passion to learn about social issues and play my part in bringing them to the audience. Some of the plays are dedicated to the upcoming Women’s Day on March 8,” said Gupta.

When and where: March 1 to 7, with a break on March 4, at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, at 6:30 pm.

Half marathon to mark International Women’s Day

What: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Chandigarh, is organising a half marathon to mark International Women’s Day on March 5. Cash prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh will be given to winners.

Prof Dr Jaskiran Kaur, campus director, NMIMS, said, “The women’s day run will have three categories – half marathon (21.1 km), mighty (10 km), and fun run (5km) for men and women participants. International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to promote gender equality and women empowerment. The half marathon will be a tribute to women’s power.”

The 21.1-km run will be flagged off from the NMIMS campus at 5.30 am, the 10 km at 6 am, and the 5 km run at 6.30 am.

The runners will start from the NMIMS campus, go to Sukhna Lake and return to the start point. Those interested in participating can register by visiting the online event platform City Woofer, the event partner of the run. Amit Gulia, an ultra-runner, will be the race director and Cycle Worx, a cycling group, will join as marshals, showing runners the right way to run, warning them of any obstacles or hazards etc.

When and where: March 5, NMIMS, at 5.30 am.