Chandigarh: The day the city nearly got full-time administrator

WEDNESDAY WAS a day full of fast-paced developments for the City Beautiful, beginning with anticipation that K J Alphons Kannamthanam, the former IAS officer and ex- MLA, may come here as its first full-time Administrator since its inception, and ending with the certainty that it was not to be.

Alphons, who said during the day that he would be joining as full-time UT Administrator of Chandigarh next week, said later in the evening BJP president Amit Shah had called him late in the evening to convey that his appointment was being “held back” due to objections raised by political parties in Punjab.

That there was no formal announcement by the Centre that he was being appointed as the Administrator led to some uncertainty but earlier in the day, the IAS officer-turned-politician from Kerala said he had been asked by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to be ready to take up the appointment at the earliest.

“I got a call from Home Minister Rajnath Singh last evening. He told me that I am being appointed as the UT Administrator in Chandigarh. He asked me to join soon. I would get the orders by evening. Since I am in Kerala and travelling, I will be coming to Chandigarh by next week only,” Alphons told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone.

Alphons, a topper of the civil services exam in 1979, came into the limelight when he helped made Kottayam in Kerala the first 100 per cent literate town in the country in 1989 when he was posted in the district.

As Delhi Development Authority (DDA), chief, Alphons earned the moniker ‘Demolition man’ after he presided over the razing down of 14,310 illegal buildings reclaiming land worth Rs 10,000 crore.

In 2006, Alphons took voluntary retirement from the IAS and contested elections as an Independent candidate supported by the LDF, winning the Kanjirappally assembly seat in Kerala. In 2011, Alphons joined the BJP in the presence of then party chief Nitin Gadkari. A few hours before he was to join the BJP, he resigned from his assembly seat.

As it became clear that Alphons would not be packing his bags for Chandigarh, there was palpable disappointment among those who have been pushing for a separate administrator for Chandigarh.

“Why should Chandigarh suffer because of politics? With his appointment, Chandigarh was to get its independent status,” said P C Sanghi, a member of the administrator advisory council who is fighting for bifurcating the office of Administrator from that of Punjab Governor. The day-long uncertainty kept the UT Administration on tenterhooks, as officials contemplated the possibility of a full time Administrator. An immediate issue that they would had to grapple with had a full-time Administrator actually been appointed was where to house him in this city of heirarchy-conscious bureaucrats. After the two Raj Bhavans, one each for the Governors of Punjab and Haryana, the next largest accommodation has been the official residence of the Adviser to the Administrator.

The imbroglio also served to underline Chandigarh’s continued unsettled political status, and the three-decade old system under which the Punjab Governor holds concurrent charge as UT Administrator.

The city used to be administered by a Chief Commissioner, a bureaucrat appointed by the Centre, until 1983.

The change was brought about due to the militancy in Punjab, the ripples of which had reached Chandigarh. In 1983, two Acts were passed — Chandigarh Disturbed Areas Act and Armed Forces (Punjab & Chandigarh) Special Powers Act. Punjab was placed under President’s rule. Chandigarh’s Chief Commissioner system ended on June 1,1984, on the eve of Operation Bluestar in the Golden temple in Amritsar.

A notification was issued making the Punjab Governor the Chandigarh administrator. Since then, this system has been in place.

According to the Article 239 in the Indian Constitution, it mentioned, “ Notwithstanding anything contained in Part VI, the President may appoint the Governor of a State as the administrator of an adjoining Union territory, and where a Governor is so appointed, he shall exercise his functions as such administrator independently of his Council of Ministers.”

Thereafter, a number of representations were filed with the MHA and PMO for restoring the original set up of Union territory of Chandigarh wherein it was headed by Chief Commissioner.

Voices calling for a return to the older system grew lounder in 1997, the Armed Forces (Punjab & Chandigarh) Special Powers Act was repealed and in 2011 the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the notification of Disturbed Area.

