Chandigarh: Temporary parking lot to avoid evening rush

THE UT traffic police appealed to general public to park their vehicles in the premises of government schools during the evening hours in the view of heavy rush in festival season till October 29. SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “The UT education department has allowed the space for government schools for the parking in the evening hours. We suggested the general public to use this space.”

Meanwhile, traffic police has also put temporary plastic red color road dividers and barricades dividing the single roads in two ways at Sector 18, Sector 19, Sector 22 and in Sector 35.