At 11.70 Celsius, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Chandigarh was colder than Shimla with the maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Shimla’s maximum temperature was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius. Although the minimum temperature of Shimla was recorded more than that of Chandigarh, weather department said dense fog at night in Chandigarh was responsible for this.

Chandigarh’s minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Shimla’s was 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Normal life was affected due to the cold day and dense fog. At least three trains were delayed because of the dense fog with low visibility on Thursday. There was less traffic on the roads.

Four flights were cancelled and many were delayed due to the dense fog. The airport authorities said visibility was very low. Therefore, the flights were cancelled and delayed.

People, especially senior citizens, preferred to say indoors. Parents did not allow kids to go in the public parks. The attendance of players in the sports complex, Sector 7, has reduced in the last couple of days, an athletic coach said.

A weather department staff member said, “Shimla’s maximum temperature was higher than Chandigarh because of the clear sky in the hills which increased the maximum temperature of Shimla. The dense fog in the plains, including Chandigarh, reduced the minimum temperature. Hence, nights are colder in Shimla than Chandigarh.”

The weather department forecast that light rain might be accepted due to the fresh western disturbance in Chandigarh on January 10.

Advertisement

The city is expected to see dense to very dense fog on Friday. Later, there will be shallow fog and further partly cloudy sky.

For up to class 8, UT extends winter break till January 14

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday decided to extend the winter break for classes up to standard VIII till January 14. For classes IX to XII, their classes shall resume from Monday onwards with a change in timings.

Advertisement

The orders have been issued by the Director School Education in view of the prevailing cold conditions in the city.

An order issued in this regard stated, “In view of the ongoing cold and fog spell in the region, directions are issued for strict compliance by the government, government aided and recognised private schools of UT, Chandigarh, that for classes up to class VIII, the winter break is extended up to January 14. For classes 9th to 12th, the schools may resume studies/classes from Monday onwards, i.e. January 9, 2023. However, the school timings shall be from 9 am onwards.”ENS