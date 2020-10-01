Chandigarh: Teachers’ body demands insurance of Rs 1 crore for colleagues on Covid duty

It was added that the teachers engaged in different sectors under the duty of corona pandemic should be insured for Rs 1 crore. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union on Wednesday demanded insurance of Rs 1 crore for all teachers who are on duty to guard containment zones. The employees’ union held a meeting regarding several issues.

It was also demanded that students may not be called to the school in pandemic and COVID test of all teachers be done for free.

Another important issue that was discussed was that 70 teachers were going to get retired. “On September 30, about 70 teachers are going to retire. The Union has repeatedly requested the education department, Chandigarh, to promote the teachers soon, so that there is no loss of children’s education. But nothing is known about the promotion of teachers yet,” a statement issued by the UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union said.

It was added that the teachers engaged in different sectors under the duty of corona pandemic should be insured for Rs 1 crore. They stated that this demand has not been met yet.

“The contractors are also harassing the teachers and employees by demanding huge money in the name of registration and the contractor is sending out the old-looking employees by sending appointment letters to the new ones. Union demands that strict action should be taken against such contractors,” it was added.

The Union discussed and stressed that “all teachers should be tested for COVID for free because this disease is spreading in the Education Department, Chandigarh UT too”, they said. Moreover, in view of the pandemic, children should not be called to schools yet, they said.

