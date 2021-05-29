Chandigarh teacher, who was on duty in containment zone, dies a month before his child’s birth

AMIT MITTAL will never see his child, never know the joys of fatherhood. He won’t be able to support his old parents, watch his brother secure a good job and will never grow old along with his wife.

The 29-year-old’s journey of life was cut short by Covid-19, and along with Amit, died many dreams, desires and the promise of a better life for his family and himself.

A primary teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, and a resident of the same sector, Amit passed away on May 8, after a battle with Covid.

Amit was on Covid duty in a containment zone in Sector 49, and it was while he was on duty, that Amit developed mild symptoms of Covid-19, and tested Covid positive.

“As his parents and wife are in Panipat, we decided that it would be better if he went home, where he would be taken better care of and after just three days of reaching home, his condition got worse. We tried for a hospital bed in Panipat, Chandigarh, Karnal, but despite our best efforts, we could not find a ventilator bed, and had to shift him to a hospital 30 kms from Panipat, till we got a ventilator bed at Sonipat. But it was too late, as in just a few hours of shifting him here, because of complications and delay, Amit breathed his last here. He was the only earning member of his family, and his wife is pregnant, due next month, and his younger brother is still studying,” recalls Aman Mittal, Amit’s first cousin here in Chandigarh.

It was after a long struggle and hard work, that Amit had got a job as a primary school teacher two years back, and was married last year.

He was all set to shift his family to Chandigarh, and Aman recalls how Amit would always be willing to work hard and go that extra mile to achieve his dreams and be a good son, husband, brother, friend, teacher…

“While on Covid duty, at the containment zone, and before on election duty, he never complained or cribbed, and always said that we all have to do our bit to contribute to society in these tough times and called himself a front-line worker and it is sad he died in the line of duty, from a disease he was contributing wholeheartedly to fight against and sacrificed his life,” reflects Aman.

Not just a brother, Amit was a dear friend to Aman, as they had shared life’s many ups and downs together.

“I just keep thinking, what If he had stayed here in Chandigarh, would we have managed better treatment for him, what if we had got a hospital bed and ventilator on time, would he be still alive, what could we have done to save him. There are no answers, just questions and a vacuum that will never be filled. I hope that Amit’s wife, who is just 25 years old, and is very well-qualified and eligible, is given a job by the administration, so that she can support her child and herself with dignity, and I pray that our system is better equipped, prepared and sensitive, so that more precious lives are not lost,” hopes Aman.