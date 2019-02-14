Chandigarh teacher suspended for criticising government on social media

THE CONTRACT of Government High School, Sarangpur, teacher Arvind Rana was suspended by Director School Education, Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

A letter issued Wednesday by Vigilance Department, Chandigarh, accused Rana of indulging in unauthorised and adverse criticism of the policies and actions of government on social media.

Rana was also accused of tarnishing the image of education department in the general public.

Rubinderjit S Brar told Chandigarh Newsline, “We have given all the information in the letter regarding the allegations against Rana. He has been indulging in unauthorised activities against government on social media.”

“On basis of these allegations, his contract is being suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

