Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Chandigarh taxi driver provides clue, helps police nab phone snatcher

Police said that the suspect, Anuj Singh, was arrested following inputs that they received from a taxi driver, Aaman, who witnessed the incident.

A case was registered at Industrial Area police station. (Representational image)

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Thursday for snatching the mobile phone of a man who had come to Chandigarh from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that the suspect, Anuj Singh, was arrested following inputs that they received from a taxi driver, Aaman, who witnessed the incident.

As per details, the complainant in the case, Raj Kumar Sharma, works as a junior work manager with Gun Carriage Factory in Jabalpur, and had come to Chandigarh for some official work. Raj Kumar was staying at a hotel in Daria village, Phase-1 Industrial Area.

Police said that the incident took place right outside the hotel where Raj Kumar was staying late on Wednesday night.
The suspect managed to flee with the mobile, worth around Rs 80,000, with raj Kumar trying to give chase but tripping and falling and injuring his face in the process.

He was later taken to GMCH-32 in a private vehicle, where he receivd first aid.

Police said they received a complaint from Raj Kumar, post which a hunt was launched to nab the suspect. It is then that taxi driver, Aaman, came forward and provided clue about the suspect, post which Anuj was nabbed. SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SP (city) Shruti Arora appreciated the effort of driver Aaman and provided him with a cash reward of Rs 5,000.

A case was registered at Industrial Area police station.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:42:42 am
