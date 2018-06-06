Chandigarh: Taxi driver arrested for raping 12-yr-old

A day after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her residence, police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old taxi driver. According to police, the accused has been identified as Devinder alias Bittu, a resident of Sector 25. The accused is married and has three children.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh said that the accused knew the family of the victim from the past five years and had been coming to the victim’s residence.

The victim disclosed the accused’s name during counselling, following which he was arrested near the cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh. The accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. The case has been registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim. She alleged that her daughter, who is a class VII student, was alone at home when the incident took place.

As per the victim, the accused came to her residence at Sector 25 and gagged her, after which she lost consciousness. The victim, when gained consciousness, found herself naked and in pain in her private parts. In the meantime, the mother of the victim reached home and she narrated her the incident. The mother then called the police and lodged a formal complaint.

The victim was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors confirmed rape after preliminary check-up.

The case has been lodged under under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

