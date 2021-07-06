Chandigarh: Tasked with ensuring Covid norms, here’s how SDMs go about their job

Crowded areas are usually sectors 19, 20, 21, Elante Mall, and Mauli Jagran.

When it comes to traffic rules, Chandigarh is known for strict law enforcement. But, surprisingly, it has gone really soft on people not masking up or violating Covid behaviour.

Huge rush is witnessed at markets and Sukhna Lake. There is no masking up and no social distancing. This, when Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal had issued directions to be strict on enforcement. Later, in a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, directions were further issued to SDMs to ensure that people follow Covid protocol.

As people have started taking the easing of restrictions lightly, let us find out what respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates are doing, who have been tasked with ensuring that people follow Covid protocol.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate S K Jain

Areas under SDM South: The jurisdictional area of the South Sub-Division consists of three police stations, viz Sectors 34, 36, 39, 49, Maloya police station and villages (Maloya, Kajheri, Badheri, Attawa, Buterla, Burail, Palsora, Nizampur, Kumbra, Dadu Majra).

Have you ever personally visited any market or other area to see how Covid protocol is being violated?

Karte rehte hain wo to hum…(Jain could not give any clear answer as to when was the last time he went out with the team to ensure if challans are being issued.)

What is being done at your level to ensure people follow protocol?

Twelve teams bana rakhi hain humne. Incident commanders karte hain challan, 200 se zyada to karte hi hain. Baaki SHOs ko apne level pe keh rakha hai karne ko.

Which are the crowded areas in your zone where maximum violation is being noticed?

Boht saare hain, incident commanders bata sakenge.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Harjeet Sandhu

Area under SDM Central: Sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, and villages Kaimbwala, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Sarangpur and Dhanas

Have you ever personally visited any market or other area to see how Covid protocol is being violated?

Hanji, maine khud kare hain ja ke char paanch din to.

What is being done at your level to ensure people follow protocol?

We have constituted four teams which are being supervised by the incident commanders. Over 100 challans are being issued on a daily basis.

Which are the crowded areas in your zone where maximum violation is being noticed?

Sukhna Lake is in my area only which sees maximum rush. Around 25 per cent of the challans we issue on a daily basis are from the lake. We ensure people mask up there and follow COVID protocol.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ruchi Bedi

Area under SDM East: Sectors 7, 26, 27, 28, Grain Market, Bapu Dham Colony, Transport Area, Sector 18, 19, 20 & 21 Sector 29 & 30, Indl Area, Phase-1, Colony No. 4, Village Raipur Khurd, Daria, Makhan Majra Manimajra, Modern Complex, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Railway Colony IT Park, Kishangarh, Bhagwanpura, Indira Colony Sector 31, 47 & 48, Villages Bairmajra, Karsan, Hallomajra, Gagar Majra, Kanth, Behlana, Jhumru, Industrial Area, Phase II, Air Field.

Have you ever personally visited any market or other area to see how Covid protocol is being violated?

Visit to hum karte rehte hain, challan hamari teams hi karti hain. (Bedi didn’t give any specific answer as to when was the last time she visited any crowded market to ensure that the teams are issuing challans.)

What is being done at your level to ensure people follow protocol?

We have constituted 14 teams where incident commanders go around and see violations and then issue challans daily. We have been issuing more than 250 challans daily.

Which are the crowded areas in your zone where maximum violation is being noticed?

Crowded areas are usually sectors 19, 20, 21, Elante Mall, and Mauli Jagran.