Chandigarh: Tailoring shop gutted in Sector 26 fire

A FIRE broke out at a tailor’s house-cum-workshop at Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, as the family was not at home during the incident, informed fire department officials.

Tailoring machines, two beds and a ceiling fan was gutted in the incident, they added.

According to fire officials, the Mani Majra fire station received a call about the incident at about 12:32 pm, saying that a fire had broken out at the first floor of a three-storey building. Following this, two fire tenders and two fire motorcycles were rushed to the spot.

As per the preliminary investigation, the cause behind the incident is said to be short-circuit.

The fire was doused within ten minutes, but it took almost an hour to control the entire operation due to the smoke engulfing the area. “The owner will be served a notice for running a commercial activity from his house,” said a fireman.

