Chandigarh: Synchronised traffic lights, green corridor in pipeline for airpot route

THE UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, chaired a meeting to discuss the issue of synchronising traffic lights and creating a green channel to reduce travel time to reach Chandigarh International airport on Tuesday. The adaptive traffic control system on the nine signals from Transport Chowk to Faidan barrier is the advanced control system which controls the cycle time locally on individual roundabouts/intersections through Integrated Control and Command

System (ICCS) of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd.

It was apprised in the meeting that there are 15 traffic light points from Transport Chowk to the Airport. Of these, nine are under the jurisdiction of the UT Administration, three are under Mohali MC, two under JLPL Engineering Wing and the one is under GMADA. Sources said that after detailed deliberations, it was decided that all the stake holders will examine the issue and send their comments to the Chief Engineer, UT within a week’s time. MC commissioners of UT, and Mohali, chief administrator GMADA, Mohali, senior superintendent of police (traffic), chief architect and chief engineer, UT were present.