Chandigarh: Swachh Survekshan 2021 takes off

Chandigarh will continue to participate in Swacch Survekshan, 2021 which was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 2016.

A new performance category titled ‘Prerak Dauur Samman’ will also be part of Swachh Survekshan 2021 (SS2021).

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been participating in Swachh Survekshan ever since its inception. In 2016, it had secured second rank among 73 cities with a population of more than one lakh. In 2017, the city stood at the 11th position among 434 cities and in 2018, it was second runner-up among 4,203 cities across the country.

Last year, in the fourth edition of Swachh Survekshan, a fully digitised paperless survey covering 4,237 cities, Chandigarh slipped down to the 20th position. While Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years. The result for Swachh Survekshan 2020, which was conducted from January 4-31, is expected to be announced shortly. A total of 4,242 cities had participated in the survey.

Since its launch, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has made significant progress in the areas of sanitation and solid waste management. A total of 4,324 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been declared ODF (Open Defecation Free) with 4,204 cities certified ODF, 1,306 cities certified ODF+ and 489 cities certified ODF++. A total of six cities have been certified as 5 Star, 86 cities as 3 star and 64 cities as 1 star under the star rating protocol for Garbage Free Cities.

The indicators for this year’s survey focus on parameters pertaining to waste processing capacities, unprocessed/ processed waste going to the landfill, remediation of dumpsites, wastewater treatment and reuse along with faecal sludge management. The survey methodology for the national ranking scoring consists three main components viz service level progress (40 per cent marks), certification (30 per cent marks) and citizen’s voice (30 per cent marks). The Prerak Daaur Samman has a total of five additional performance sub-categories – Divya (Platinum), Anupam (Gold), Ujjwal (Silver), Udit (Bronze), Aarohi (Aspiring) to push the competition further based upon the select indicators from service level progress – with top three cities being recognised in each.

“SS2021 protocol has been made more robust and credible. Weightage for citizen’s voice has been enhanced to 30 per cent from 25 per cent of last year. Expect the MCC to proactively focus on gap areas by adopting a collaborative approach with all stake holders and it should shun away its approach of a late starter. All participating cities/ULBs are required to update monthly data/progress by the fifth day of the following month. Understandably due to delayed launch of SS2021 this year because of the pandemic, however as an exception, progress for the first quarter MIS (April-June) can be submitted by July 25, 2020”, said Vinod Vashisht.

