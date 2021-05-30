Chandigarh: Suvichar launches network of motivators

With the pandemic having led to not just physical ailments in people across the world, but also a sweeping wave of mental illnesses and depression, the need for motivation has never been more pressing.

The Chandigarh-based thinktank Suvichar, on Friday announced plans to facilitate the establishment of a network of motivators in the city and the region through a series of online motivational sessions.

These sessions will be held online every weekend in collaboration with institutions like Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Non Government Organisations (NGO).

The motivational sessions will be led by Suvichar members General VP Malik, former Army Chief, Vivek Atray, ex IAS, motivational speaker, VK Kapoor, IPS Retd, ML Sarin, senior advocate, Vipin Pubby, former Editor, Dr HK Bali, Neelam Maan Singh, a thespian, Neena Singh, Sameer Goel and Ashok Tandon.

