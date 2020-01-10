Chandigarh: SUV runs over 2-year-old girl, driver arrested

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house.

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was crushed under the wheels of a Scorpio near Darshani Bagh at Manimajra on Thursday. The victim was identified as Gori. Police arrested the Scorpio driver, Pankaj Kumar, of Sector 4 in Panchkula. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house.

The incident occurred around 11 am. The CCTV footage shows the girl appeared on the scene and silently sat behind the Scorpio, which was parked on the roadside. In the meantime, driver Pankaj, who had entered the Scorpio a few moments before the girl arrived on the road, started the four-wheeler and reversed it, crushing the girl on the spot.

The footage shows the front right-side wheel of four-wheeler crushed the girl. The Scorpio driver left the spot. One of his friends too was sitting in the vehicle.

Accused Pankaj runs a noodle stall in partnership with his friends at the Sector 7 market. He along with his one worker was going to purchase vegetables in his Scorpio when they hit the girl. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 but doctors declared her brought dead. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App