Chandigarh woman crashes SUV into bikers and pole: ‘Pressed accelerator in panic’

An SUV driven by a woman student allegedly rammed into two youths riding a motorcycle at Dhanas in Chandigarh late Monday night, leaving one of them seriously injured with multiple fractures in his leg. Residents caught the woman, a student and resident of Sector 38, soon after the accident, with several people filming her.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the woman allegedly lost control of the red SUV and hit the motorcycle. One of the injured, identified as Ansh, suffered multiple fractures in his leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

Inspector Ashok, Station House Officer of the Sarangpur police station, said, “After the collision, the woman panicked. She pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, following which the vehicle continued moving and rammed into a transformer pole. Locals then stopped her, with the vehicle eventually halting due to the hit.”