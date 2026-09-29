Chandigarh woman crashes SUV into bikers and pole: ‘Pressed accelerator in panic’

A youth suffered severe leg fractures in Dhanas, Chandigarh, after a woman student lost control of an SUV, hit a motorcycle, and crashed into a transformer pole before being stopped by locals.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Chandigarh SUV AccidentA woman student rammed her SUV into a motorcycle carrying two youths in Chandigarh's Dhanas (Screengrab enhanced using AI).
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An SUV driven by a woman student allegedly rammed into two youths riding a motorcycle at Dhanas in Chandigarh late Monday night, leaving one of them seriously injured with multiple fractures in his leg. Residents caught the woman, a student and resident of Sector 38, soon after the accident, with several people filming her.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the woman allegedly lost control of the red SUV and hit the motorcycle. One of the injured, identified as Ansh, suffered multiple fractures in his leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

Inspector Ashok, Station House Officer of the Sarangpur police station, said, “After the collision, the woman panicked. She pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, following which the vehicle continued moving and rammed into a transformer pole. Locals then stopped her, with the vehicle eventually halting due to the hit.”

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Videos recorded by people at the spot showed several bystanders questioning her. The footage was subsequently circulated widely.

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Inspector Ashok added that the woman told police she had become nervous after the collision and pressed the accelerator by mistake. When asked whether the woman had been driving under the influence of alcohol, as videos from the spot showed her speaking in an unusual manner, Ashok said she was not drunk. “There was no indication that she was under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The police said they will register a case only after recording Ansh’s statement. Since he is currently unfit to give a statement, the police are waiting for his condition to improve.

The police are also examining the circumstances leading to the collision and the sequence of events after the SUV hit the motorcycle.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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