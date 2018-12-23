SDG index: Perfect 100 in Clean Water and Sanitation goal, but councillors question report

Chandigarh has scored a perfect 100 in the goal of “Clean Water and Sanitation”, as per the Baseline Report on SDG India Index for 2018, released by Niti Aayog Friday. The city, however, has been defaulting on many parameters.

Advertising

Councillors have questioned the criteria on which Chandigarh was given the best score.

The goal was measured on the parameters of “percentage of population having safe and adequate drinking water in rural areas, rural households with individual household toilets, districts verified to be open defecation-free and sewage treatment capacity proportionate to waste generated in urban areas.”

BJP Councillor Chanderwati Shukla, representing village and colony areas (sectors 43, 52 and 61, EWS LIG Colony, and Kajheri), said, “I don’t believe this. There are many households in Sector 52, which are still getting contaminated water. I brought bottles of dirty water in the House also. The pipeline of drinking water and sewerage is mixing up, but is not being corrected,” she said, adding, “I don’t know from where have they arrived at this conclusion.” In the House meetings, she has been raising the issue of getting contaminated water supply in her ward for the last three months.

Advertising

BJP Councillor Anil Dubey in the November’s House meeting had raised the issue of contaminated water in his ward. Upset with the officials, he had even given figures on how 12 people had died due to dirty water consumption in Vikasnagar in 2012.

“Officials have now corrected the situation. The pipelines of sewage were getting mixed with drinking water pipelines,” Dubey said.

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla echoed his BJP House colleagues: “It is impossible for the city to get a full score of 100 in this criteria.”

“Representatives of different wards, including councillors from the ruling party itself, are raising the issue of contaminated water. How can the city has 100 per cent clean water,” Babla asked.

Sanyukta Samaddar, Officer on Special duty of Niti Aayog, who headed the SDG survey, said, “We obtained the data from the Ministry of Urban Affairs. In the Clean Water and Sanitation goal, we had certain criteria and methodology to arrive at the index score.”

Not just clean water, but questions on the “open defecation-free” status have also been raised.

Former mayor Subhash Chawla said there are 10,000 slums and hardly 1,500 toilets for them.

Advertising

“Why can’t the surveyors check the colonies, transport, and grain market areas in the morning? We had challenged this “open defecation-free” claim during Swacch Survkeshan also,” he said.