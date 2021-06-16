Chandigarh: Suspension recommended for cop accused of harassing couple

The Sector 31 SHO, Inspector Narinder Patial, said,"We have recommended suspension against the policeman. A detailed report was sent to senior officers."

A police constable posted in Sector 31 police station was accused of harassing a couple and later demanding money from the woman’s mother for not taking any legal action against her and her male friend in Sector 31 Tuesday.

Officials of Sector 31 police station have recommended the suspension of Constable Mange Ram, who was deputed in the beat box, Sector 31. Police have found that the allegations against the cop were substantial prima facie.

Meanwhile, kin of the woman along with other local residents held a protest near the police beat box demanding legal action against the constable. Sources said the couple was sitting in Japani Garden, Sector 31, when the policeman along with another person started quizzing them on Monday evening.

The protesters alleged that the policeman demanded Rs 4,000 from the couple for not taking any legal action against them and when they refused, they took the couple to the beat box, Sector 31. The man called his family members, who came to the beat box. Later, the couple was released.

Sources said the policeman allegedly called the woman in the night and used foul language. He also misbehaved with the woman’s mother over the phone. The woman submitted a written complaint to the police officials.

The Sector 31 SHO, Inspector Narinder Patial, said,”We have recommended suspension against the policeman. A detailed report was sent to senior officers.”

The protesters later went to the Sector 31 police station.