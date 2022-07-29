Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:12:45 pm
A suspended jail warden from Faridabad jail in Haryana was arrested on Thursday night for breaking into the houses of two Punjab-cadre IAS officers in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 and stealing valuables. The police identified the accused as Jaswinder Singh Brar of Sirsa and said that he had been suspended for stealing valuables from a government house in Faridabad in 2019.
The police said that they have recovered many jewellery items that were stolen from the houses of IAS officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar in the last month. While Sawhney is the deputy commissioner of Patiala, Kumar is posted as deputy commissioner of Tarn Taran in Punjab.
“Brar is a drug addict. He has been driving his Verna as a taxi. He burgled the two houses of the IAS officers and confessed to his involvement,” Senior Superintendent of Police (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said. “Brar has been facing multiple theft cases in many districts of Haryana and was out on bail,” he added.
Sawhney’s house was burgled on June 28 and Rs 2 lakh in cash, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a diamond earring set and a set of bracelets, besides other valuables, were stolen.
Kumar’s house was burgled on July 24. Seven gold/diamond sets, 10-12 gold/diamond rings, 8-10 gold chains, three diamond bangles, one gold kara, four gold bangles, three to four watches, 15-20 silver coins, five to six gold coins, one diamond mangalsutra, two to three diamond rings, one gold chain and a gold/diamond topaz ornament were stolen from his house.
The burglary at Kumar’s house had worried local residents, with many citing lax police vigil in the area as a reason for such incidents.
Two cases were registered at the Sector 26 police station.
