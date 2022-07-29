scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses

Suspended jail warden Jaswinder Singh Brar broke into the houses of two Punjab-cadre IAS officers in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 and stole jewellery and other valuables, police said

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 29, 2022 3:12:45 pm
The police said that they have recovered many jewellery items that were stolen from the houses of IAS officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar in the last month. (Express Photo)

A suspended jail warden from Faridabad jail in Haryana was arrested on Thursday night for breaking into the houses of two Punjab-cadre IAS officers in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 and stealing valuables. The police identified the accused as Jaswinder Singh Brar of Sirsa and said that he had been suspended for stealing valuables from a government house in Faridabad in 2019.

The police said that they have recovered many jewellery items that were stolen from the houses of IAS officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar in the last month. While Sawhney is the deputy commissioner of Patiala, Kumar is posted as deputy commissioner of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

“Brar is a drug addict. He has been driving his Verna as a taxi. He burgled the two houses of the IAS officers and confessed to his involvement,” Senior Superintendent of Police (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said. “Brar has been facing multiple theft cases in many districts of Haryana and was out on bail,” he added.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sawhney’s house was burgled on June 28 and Rs 2 lakh in cash, two pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a diamond earring set and a set of bracelets, besides other valuables, were stolen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

Kumar’s house was burgled on July 24. Seven gold/diamond sets, 10-12 gold/diamond rings, 8-10 gold chains, three diamond bangles, one gold kara, four gold bangles, three to four watches, 15-20 silver coins, five to six gold coins, one diamond mangalsutra, two to three diamond rings, one gold chain and a gold/diamond topaz ornament were stolen from his house.

The burglary at Kumar’s house had worried local residents, with many citing lax police vigil in the area as a reason for such incidents.

More from Chandigarh

Two cases were registered at the Sector 26 police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement