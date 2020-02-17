Chandigarh: Suspected coronavirus patient at PGIMER tests negative

The suspect, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh, had been working in a Singapore-based firm and had arrived in Chandigarh on February 9. (Representational/Reuters) The suspect, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh, had been working in a Singapore-based firm and had arrived in Chandigarh on February 9. (Representational/Reuters)

A SUSPECTED coronavirus patient admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday evening has tested negative for the virus.

The suspect, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh, had been working in a Singapore-based firm and had arrived in Chandigarh on February 9. After his arrival, he developed flu-like symptoms and due to his travel history was admitted to an isolation ward at PGIMER.

His samples were sent to AIIMS in Delhi, which came back negative on Sunday morning. This is the second suspected coronavirus patient admitted to PGIMER. Earlier, a Mohali-based man who had recently travelled to China was rushed to the hospital with mild flu-like symptoms. He tested negative for the viral disease.

