Chandigarh survey found 891 floor-wise registries

The UT estate office in a survey from 2016 to 2019 had found that 891 floor-wise registries were done outside family in the one single residential unit in these heritage sectors. This happened even when the law didn’t permit apartmentalisation. However, the court was informed by the petitioners that over 5,000 houses had already been converted floor-wise.

Phase I, that is sectors 1 to 30, has over 60,000 houses. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the UT estate office to carry out a survey to find out when the public interest litigation was filed.

What happens after the SC ruling now

As the SC not only froze the FAR but also stated that any MoUs or agreement or mutual settlement among co-owners for floor-wise division in these sectors stands null and void, property dealers of the city stated that over 100 such deals or agreements were still under way which now have got stuck along with funds. Also, with this, those who have already purchased property floor-wise will not be able to further sell it.

Violation

Even though apartmentalisation was banned in Chandigarh, various types of violations were being done by pulling down a single residential unit and fragmentizing it floor-wise.

Sources said that apart from the share-wise sales that were taking place, there were some who would make one floor and then divide it into two. This has an impact on the infrastructure — electricity connections, water connections.

“They would demolish the house and show it as one unit. Three floors would be constructed and plans would be sanctioned for each. They would further advertise it floor-wise but all was being done showing it as one unit,” said senior advocate Manmohan Lal Sarin.