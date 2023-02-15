For this designer, jewellery is beyond gold, silver and diamond

Written by Ananya Gupta

Art is not limited by any boundaries. But in India, we have always seen a kind of rigidity when it comes to jewellery designing. Jewellery art is something that not many people dare to experiment with. However, in Chandigarh, Surabhi Sahgal not only improvises designs, she also experiments with different metals to make beautiful trinkets.

Read on to find out about her jewellery philosophy and the pieces she has crafted.

What inspired you to become a jewellery designer instead of becoming a mainstream fashion designer or anything else?

I was always artistic from the beginning, however, I did not think of becoming a designer or anything like that. I did my bachelors in architecture. But I realised soon enough that it was not something I wanted to do all my life. Somehow, I got into product design and went for higher education abroad, where I was exposed to different types of metals which can be used for various purposes. My interest in jewellery artistry came from those metals, when I realised that any metal can be bent according to what you wish to create.

We have always seen rigidity in jewellery designs in India and your designs are quite unique, what made you think out of the box?

When I was studying, I realised that in India, the jewellery designs are always very flashy and over the years we are still stuck on the same designs that our ancestors used to craft generations ago. My inspiration is not bound to just one thing. It comes from everywhere, be it my surroundings, my friends or just that one moment when an idea strikes you. I wanted to create something out of the league, to which people can relate personally.

Do you use computer aided design (CAD) technique as well for the designing purposes? It gives pretty good view of the final product.

There has always been this joke about me since my graduation years. My friends would say Surabhi is not at all good with CAD. And to be honest, I do not really like the idea of having the image of the final product in front of my eyes. Since this gives me the chance to let my imagination loose and create something that even I may not have thought about. It’s quite fascinating actually.

Who are your target customers?

I do not really have any target customers. I never think about this aspect. My art generally attracts people who want to create some personal connection with the jewellery that they wear. Many people, specially teenagers, wish to wear meaningful things, For example, I created a brooch in the Covid times, it was a syringe adorned with Swarovski crystals, it attracted many people, and we called it “immunity brooch”. So I can safely say that my target customers are those with creative mindset.

I noticed that you name your pieces using references from mythology.

During my studies abroad, I realised that there is lot more to the Indian culture than what we give it credit for. Most of my design ideas come from mythology so I use names from mythology for my jewellery items. My first idea came from the Bhagwad Gita itself. So I think it not only symbolizes my work, it also gives me lots of inspiration. It also gives people a chance to connect with our ancient culture.

Why don’t you use gold, silver or platinum?

It is definitely a challenge to work with non-traditional metals. I realised that jewellery should not be limited to just these three metals, and I can fashion beautiful trinkets with other metals as well. It is not really about just creating the designs, it also helps me create cost-effective artefacts.

Your latest collection is called Bloom and it is focused on the spring season jewellery. How did you come up with the idea of creating something for the specific season?

It was just an idea that, nothing is ever created for a particular season. Spring marks rebirth after long dull winters. My collection represents blooming flowers, leaves and life. From neck pieces to rings we have it all in the new collection.

"I realised that jewellery should not be limited to just these three metals [gold, silver or platinum], and I can fashion beautiful trinkets with other metals as well," she tells The Indian Express.

Do you also export your work overseas?

I do, people who have seen my work during my studies or my friends who love my work, order my products. However, I am planning to create a proper website where people can order from anywhere.

Are you planning to launch your brand on a larger scale?

I do have such plans for future, but as of now, I am still focusing on learning. But yes, one day or the other it is bound to happen.

Any advice you would like to give new creative mindsets.

Personally I do not think I am qualified to give advice, but yes there are certain things that beginners must know. One is do not let anyone tell you what to do, it should always be your personal choice. Secondly, explore everything, do not get stuck into one single thing, since it might not be that satisfactory for you. Do something that you are passionate about.