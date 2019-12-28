Chandigarh: Sunil Jakhar opposes power tariff hike, says will approach CM

Sunil Jakhar said that ‘white elephants’ of the Akali Dal were responsible for the enhancement of power tariff in the state. (File) Sunil Jakhar said that ‘white elephants’ of the Akali Dal were responsible for the enhancement of power tariff in the state. (File)

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said he was opposed to the recent hike on power tariff and would take up the issue with the Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, demanding an audit of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

“I feel responsible. I will take up the matter with the CM,” he said. Jakhar had taken up the issue of PPAs while in opposition and had promised that if voted to power, the Congress government would cancel these PPAs with private thermal plants. The state has to pay sustenance fee to these plants even if they are not producing any power.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of investiture ceremony of newly appointed Chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Joginder Singh Mann, Jakhar said that ‘white elephants’ of the Akali Dal were responsible for the enhancement of power tariff in the state.

He alleged that thermal plants set up by the Akali government under-utilised assets were created just to corner benefits to private players. He said that due to these under-utilised liabilities, which could have catered to need of the state only for two months, the power tariff in the state has been enhanced.

Jakhar urged the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh to get a thorough probe conducted for fixing the accountability of all those people who were responsible for this plunder of state exchequer.

The PPPC chief also urged the chief minister to a appoint senior officer of the state government to apprise MLAs about the “sins” of the Akali-BJP government in the power sector.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App