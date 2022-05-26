Chandigarh: This summer, join after-school clubs or attend courses to be future-ready

WHAT: Lynkube is an online platform for schools and students around their areas of interest beyond academics. The platform enables students to engage in after-school clubs and courses curated to make them future-ready. Children can showcase their talent, enhance skills in their chosen interest areas and freely engage with an age-appropriate peer community.

This year, Lynkube is organising a series of summer camps in the Tricity and Zirakpur. After two years of the pandemic, the organisers said, “There was a need expressed by the parents and school authorities for an offline event that could bring the students together under one roof to learn hands-on from facilitators, bond and collaborate and enjoy with peers and thereby develop social skills which were most impacted during the pandemic.”

Namr Kishore, founder of Lynkube, said, “Through this camp, the team aims to bring students together to learn from experienced mentors travelling from across the country, while not missing out on the fun of being around their group of friends. The sessions have been designed to address the requirements of each age group and encourage students to work together in teams and rediscover themselves. The focus is on exposing children (Nursery to Class XII) to multiple activities and develop their interests in varied fields.”

The team has designed skill-based programmes, which are otherwise not a part of the school curriculum, to address the requirements of pre-teens and teens. As many as 30 plus eminent mentors from across the country will facilitate close to 40 plus activity options. The mixed activity camp will incorporate yoga, art, storytelling, science, etc and skill-based sessions like public speaking, creative mindset building, English language mastery etc. “At Lynkube, we have always aspired to celebrate the creativity of every child and it’s a delight to collaborate with our school partners and parent community,” says Namr.

WHERE & WHEN: There are five camp venues to choose from — The Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula, The Gurukul, Zirakpur, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, Chandigarh; Holy Angels School, Rajpura; Tiny Tots Foundation School, Mohali. May 28 to June 12. contactus@lynkube.com