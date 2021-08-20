Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s water inches towards danger mark

Sukhna Lake’s water level is inching towards the danger mark as it increased to 1162.54 feet on Friday, due to rains.

District administration officials, however, ruled out the possibility of the flood gates being opened as of now and said they will wait and monitor the situation a little longer before taking any such decision.

The floodgates of Sukhna Lake were last opened on August 9 this year when the water level reached 1162.5 feet, within breathing distance of the danger mark that is set at 1163 feet.

Officials said the gates were opened only as a precautionary measure and they were closed within an hour of being opened.

Incidentally, in August last year, the water level had reached the danger mark at Sukhna Lake, prompting officials of the engineering wing to open the floodgates in a rush at around 3am. Before that, the gates of the lake were last opened in 2018 and before that in 2008, On both occasions, the water level had crossed the danger mark.