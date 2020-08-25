Chandigarh Sukhna lake: ‘UT Admin called PCR just before releasing water, didn’t give us enough time to react’

Around one feet of water had entered homes in Baltana and Zirakpur, which people had to take out with the help of pumps.

The district administration Monday said that the Chandigarh administration did not inform them in time about releasing water in Sukhna Choe which flooded the areas of Zirakpur. The administration could not make any arrangements in ‘short span’ of time as the UT administration had made a call at police control room.

The water level in Baltana and areas of Zirakpur receded on Monday, but the residents are still in fear. Many areas were submerged on Sunday morning after water was released from the Sukhna lake during the early hours of Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashika Jain, who visited the flood affected areas on Sunday, told The Indian Express that the Chandigarh administration made a phone call at the police control room just before releasing the water, which was not sufficient time to make any emergency arrangements.

“In short time it is very difficult to move the machinery. It must be communicated to us well before the time, so that we could also make some extra arrangements and move the machinery if needed,” said the ADC.

When asked about the UT’s claims that they informed the Mohali administration well in time, the ADC said that they kept receiving the emails but the Chandigarh administration should mention the exact day and time before the release of water.

Replying to a question about the arrangements by the district administration to avoid flooding of the areas, the ADC said that they had made all arrangements and will tackle any emergency.

Around one feet of water had entered homes in Baltana and Zirakpur, which people had to take out with the help of pumps.

The Baltana police post was shifted to a government school temporarily, while water is still filled in the MC park.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd