For synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh floats tender

The Chandigarh Administration will be constructing a synthetic track worth Rs 1,65,28,940 at the Sukhna Lake. The engineering wing of the administration Thursday floated a tender in this regard.

Many VIPs in the city too go for morning walks or jog at the Sukhna Lake, a prime reason why this synthetic track is being pushed for.

According to the details of the work, an agency is supposed to supply and instal PU (polyurethane) layer-based primer coating on existing hard surface, including cleaning of existing surface costing Rs 1.31 crore of the total amount. It is also supposed to provide and fix factory manufactured precast concrete there having 75 mm thickness duly vibrated at a cost of Rs 7.80 lakh.

Similarly, the details specified that for construction of 75mm thick compacted Wet Mix Macadam- by providing laying, spreading and compacting clean, crushed aggregate and granular material will cost Rs 4.16 lakh while just for providing and applying primer coat with bitumen emulsion (rapid setting, packed) on prepared surface including cleaning of road surface and spraying bitumen will cost Rs 80,000.

Also, it was specified that providing and laying 40mm thick bituminous macadam manually after mixing aggregate and bitumen in bitumen mixer machine at site will cost Rs 8.26 lakh while providing and laying 20mm thick bituminous concrete manually after mixing aggregate and bitumen as per design mix in Bitumen Mixer Machine at site will cost Rs 6.57 lakh.

Providing and laying tack coat with bitumen VG-10 @ 2.5 kg/10 sqm using sprayer pump on prepared surface will cost Rs 62,675.

In July this year, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had approved a synthetic track on Sukhna lake. The track will be constructed for joggers at the lake, it was said.

Advertisement

UT Adviser Dharam Pal while confirming the development had stated that they had consulted Sports Authority of India as well for the project.

Sources said that comments from heritage committee were also taken with respect to a synthetic track on Sukhna that had approved the construction of track. However, there were certain objections following which the Sports Authority of India was also consulted. Several people jog at the Sukhna Lake but there was no dedicated synthetic track there, the administration had said.

According to the engineering wing, the work has to be completed in three months’ time.

Terms and conditions for the synthetic track

Advertisement

The UT had marked certain terms and conditions for the agency that will be making this synthetic track to ensure that the same is of best quality.

They have specified that all material and fittings brought by the contractor to the site for use shall conform to the samples approved by the Engineer-in-Charge which shall be preserved till the completion of the work. If a particular brand of material is specified in the item of work in Schedule of Quantity, the same shall be used after getting the same approved from Engineer-in-Charge, it was stated.

Also, the UT mentioned that wherever brand / quality of material is not specified in the item of work, the contractor shall submit the samples as per List of Preferred Makes for approval of Engineer-in-Charge. For all other items, ISI Marked materials and fittings shall be used with the approval of Engineer-in-Charge. Wherever ISI Marked material / fittings are not available, the contractor shall submit samples of materials / fittings manufactured by firms of repute conforming to relevant Specifications or IS codes for the approval of Engineer-in-Charge, it was mentioned.