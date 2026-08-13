Severe safety lapses at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, finds audit

Says working without coordination, monitoring has not only caused huge revenue loss, but also put life of visitors at risk 

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 10:00 PM IST
A CITCO audit report revealed severe life jacket shortages and procurement lapses at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake, warning of risks to visitor safety.A CITCO audit report revealed severe life jacket shortages and procurement lapses at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake, warning of risks to visitor safety. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

At Chandigarh Sukhna Lake, where boat rides are one of the major attractions for visitors, a basic safety requirement of life jackets was given a “casual and lackadaisical” treatment, an inspection report has revealed.

The findings during the compliance audit of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) left a stark mismatch at the iconic lake: 145 boats, 488 life jackets required — but only 225 available.

The findings are contained in the Inspection Report of the Compliance Audit of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) for the period 2021-2022 to 2023-24, obtained by Chandigarh activist R K Garg from the Director General of Audit, Delhi.

The report has also described the approach towards their specifications, purchase and maintenance as “lackadaisical” and “casual”, warning that it “may cause danger to the life of visitors”.

“Lackadaisical and casual approach in deciding specifications and purchase of life jackets has led to purchase and maintenance of life jackets for boating at Sukhna Lake, which may cause danger to the life of visitors,” the inspection report said.

It called for the involvement of an expert body approved by the Government of India, like National Institute of Water Sport, Ministry of Tourism, Goa and Sports Authority of India, NDRF among others.

“Tourist footfall data for Sukhna Lake has shown a large number of tourists visiting Sukhna Lake… 90,000 (weekday) and 15,000 (weekend) approximately. Hence, the casual way of working without coordination, monitoring has not only caused huge revenue loss, (but also) put life of the visitors at risk for want of standardised life jackets and professionally trained manpower,” the report specified.

Story continues below this ad

A shortage that refused to go away

The findings indicated that the problem is not new. CITCO had purchased 800 life jackets in 2012, but after the first supply of 200, the second supply was found not to conform to specifications and the supplier was blacklisted.

Another 125 life jackets were purchased on an emergency basis in October 2014. The shortage nevertheless continued to be flagged by officials. The report records that 20-25 boats were reportedly not being operated due to inadequate life jackets, resulting in loss of revenue.

CITCO subsequently initiated another procurement of 800 life jackets in 2015. The audit, however, raised questions over the tender process, noting that only two vendors participated. It observed that efforts should have been made to identify more approved suppliers to ensure competitive bidding.

Requirement of jackets: 500, but purchase: 75

The audit records another glaring mismatch in December 2022, when CITCO ordered only 75 life jackets against an assessed requirement of 500.

Story continues below this ad

The report further points out that the supplier had not provided test reports, the address of the designated laboratory or an Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) approval certificate at the time of quoting. Despite this, CITCO proceeded on the basis of its own approval of the sample before bulk supply.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments