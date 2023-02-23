scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Chandigarh admin uses bitumen on Sukhna jogging track, netizens flay admin

However, the officials maintained that the use of bitumen is necessary to make a synthetic track.

Bitumen being laid on the track. (Photo via Twitter)
Netizens have criticised the UT Administration for using bitumen on the 1.07-km-long jogging track at Sukhna Lake. However, the officials maintained that the use of bitumen is necessary to make a synthetic track.

The netizens also criticised the administration for laying the bitumen using heavy machinery at the Sukhna Lake. The netizens reacted following a post on Twitter capturing the ongoing work shared by a former bureaucrat on Wednesday.

When contacted, Chief Engineer O P Ojha, said, “The use of bitumen is part of the process to make a synthetic track. There is nothing wrong. Moreover, prior to starting the work, we obtained the necessary permissions from the UT Architecture Department, UT Heritage Protection Committee for the use of bitumen and making the synthetic track at Sukhna Lake. The track will be 1.07-km-long. It will be completed within two months.”

23-02-2023
