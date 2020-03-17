Sukhna catchment area: From today, UT to identify houses to be demolished

An overview of Kansal village. (File photo) An overview of Kansal village. (File photo)

The UT Administration will begin the ground level survey of the houses falling in Sukhna catchment area from Tuesday onwards. The UT Administrator will be carrying out an aerial survey as well.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that Deputy Commissioner and Chief Conservator of Forest will be carrying out the survey. “We will begin survey from Tuesday to identify the number of houses that need to be demolished,” he said.

Parida said that UT will not go in for appeal in the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High court.

Residents of Kaimbwala and part of Khuda Ali Sher fear demolition as the same falls in the catchment area. There are over 1,500 families staying there. Kaimbwala has around 800 houses which are affected due to Sukhna catchment area.

These villages now fall in the Municipal Corporation area.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had imposed a cost of Rs 100 crore each on the Punjab and Haryana governments as “exemplary/punitive/special damages” for “allowing with impunity” construction in catchment area of the Sukhna Lake falling in their jurisdiction. It had declared constructions in the catchment area “as delineated in the map prepared by the Survey of India on 21.9.2004” as illegal, and ordered their demolition within three months.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu had directed the Central ministry to frame a statutory scheme under the Environment Protection Act to utilise the funds to be deposited by Punjab and Haryana for restoration of Sukhna Lake. According to the HC order, the scheme has to be framed in three months, and the restoration work has to be completed within a period of one year thereafter on an urgent basis.

The court ordered a clean-up of the catchment zone and decared the constructions — commercial, residential and or other structures — raised in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake falling in the areas of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as “illegal and unauthorised”.

The division bench further directed the states and UT Chandigarh to provide alternative sites for rehabilitation — post-demolition of unauthorised houses — in close proximity of Chandigarh to the owners whose building maps (in catchment area) were approved for construction.

Retirement age

With regard to the retirement age of the UT employees, it was decided to refer the issue to the Union Home Ministry which is expected to decide the same before March 31, 2020. If approved, 590 people will face retirement.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that the extension would be given to doctors and paramedical staff as is being done by the Punjab government.

Also, the MC Chandigarh was directed to prepare the agenda of issues which require to be attended. In this regard, a meeting will be held with the mayor and municipal commissioner.

The issue of stray dogs will also be discussed at the meeting of the Administrator’s Advisory Council.

