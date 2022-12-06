scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Chandigarh to study land pooling models of others before making its own

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday at the Chandigarh Secretariat under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

According to a state's land pooling scheme, land owners are provided residential or commercial plots instead of monetary compensation in lieu of their land. (File/Representational)
The Chandigarh Administration has decided to study the land pooling models of other states, before reaching a conclusion on its own scheme.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Dharam Pal said, “ Different models of land pooling scheme were presented in the meeting. I have asked officials to examine all of them and then make points for our own scheme. Chandigarh has a variety of issues that are unique to its own — like the constraint of lands, issue of vacant land, the pattern of land use etc.” As per details, the Maharashtra model, that had been studied by officials during a tour recently, was also presented in the meeting.

About the Maharashtra model Dharam Pal said, “I have asked the officials to examine it as well. Nothing has been decided as of now. All other states can do a lot when it comes to their land pooling scheme as they have lots of land. In Chandigarh, we have certain challenges and restrictions.”

According to a state’s land pooling scheme, land owners are provided residential or commercial plots instead of monetary compensation in lieu of their land.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:41:47 am
Akalis question Mann silence, AAP trains guns on Majithia

