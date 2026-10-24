Punjab cop’s son arrested for student murder opens fire at police in Chandigarh forest

Class 12 student Naitik Khandelwal was allegedly killed over an old rivalry; suspected links to gangster networks of Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial are under the scanner.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Chandigarh minor murderChandigarh Police’s Operation Cell conducts an encounter in Sector 50 forest area during the Naitik murder investigation (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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A weapon recovery operation in Chandigarh turned into a gunfight on Saturday morning when the main suspect in a 17-year-old student’s murder allegedly shot at a police officer before being wounded in retaliatory firing. The accused attempted to flee in the Sector 50 forest area and fired at an assistant sub-inspector, whose bulletproof jacket absorbed the strike.

The encounter unfolded when the Chandigarh Police Operations Cell team took the accused, Manmehar Preet Singh alias Mann, and his brother Arsh Mehar to the spot for recovery of weapons allegedly linked to the murder of Naitik Khandelwal, a Class 12 student. Both brothers were arrested on Friday. They are sons of a serving Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer with the Punjab Police.

The operation, which was required to be videographed as part of the recovery procedure, took a dangerous turn when Mann allegedly attempted to flee and pulled out another weapon concealed ahead of the recovery spot.

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“We were conducting the weapon-recovery process, which had to be videographed, and were recovering one weapon at the instance of Arsh when Mann suddenly rushed to flee. When we told him to stop, he moved ahead, took out another weapon he had concealed and opened fire, hitting our ASI. Thankfully, the bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, and he escaped unhurt. Our team retaliated, and Mann sustained a bullet injury in the leg,” said Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, who led the operation.

The bullet hit ASI Pradeep’s bulletproof jacket, leaving him unhurt. The police team retaliated, firing two rounds, while Mann allegedly fired one shot. He was overpowered and taken for medical treatment.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed to The Indian Express that the incident took place when the two accused were taken to the area where the weapon had been concealed. “The operation was carried out by the Operations Cell,” she said.

Wider gang network

What began as a weapon-recovery exercise in a forested stretch of the city turned into a gunfight, bringing the suspected gang links in the murder case into sharper focus. The police are investigating whether the killing of the teenager was the outcome of an old rivalry that drew in men allegedly connected to criminal networks operating across Punjab.

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“The two accused are suspected to be involved in shootings in Punjab, and their links with the networks of Lawrence Bishnoi and the Lucky Patial gang are being investigated. They were allegedly approached by a minor, who has been sent to an observation home in connection with the case,” Sekhon said.

The police are probing how the accused were allegedly contacted and what role the suspected gang links may have played in Naitik’s killing. Their alleged involvement in previous shootings in Punjab is also being examined.

Instagram fight to fatal shooting

Naitik, 17, was shot dead near Sanatan Dharam Temple in Sector 22 on Thursday night. The Class 12 student was travelling in an autorickshaw when assailants allegedly opened fire. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The autorickshaw driver was also injured in the firing.

The investigation points to an earlier dispute between Naitik and a minor accused. The police suspect the killing was connected to an old rivalry, with a video of a fight that had circulated on Instagram emerging as a possible trigger for the violence.

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Investigators are examining whether the murder was planned as retaliation, how the alleged shooters were brought into the picture and whether the attack as linked to a wider criminal network.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

 

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