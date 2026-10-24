Punjab cop’s son arrested for student murder opens fire at police in Chandigarh forest

A weapon recovery operation in Chandigarh turned into a gunfight on Saturday morning when the main suspect in a 17-year-old student’s murder allegedly shot at a police officer before being wounded in retaliatory firing. The accused attempted to flee in the Sector 50 forest area and fired at an assistant sub-inspector, whose bulletproof jacket absorbed the strike.

The encounter unfolded when the Chandigarh Police Operations Cell team took the accused, Manmehar Preet Singh alias Mann, and his brother Arsh Mehar to the spot for recovery of weapons allegedly linked to the murder of Naitik Khandelwal, a Class 12 student. Both brothers were arrested on Friday. They are sons of a serving Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer with the Punjab Police.

The operation, which was required to be videographed as part of the recovery procedure, took a dangerous turn when Mann allegedly attempted to flee and pulled out another weapon concealed ahead of the recovery spot.

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“We were conducting the weapon-recovery process, which had to be videographed, and were recovering one weapon at the instance of Arsh when Mann suddenly rushed to flee. When we told him to stop, he moved ahead, took out another weapon he had concealed and opened fire, hitting our ASI. Thankfully, the bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, and he escaped unhurt. Our team retaliated, and Mann sustained a bullet injury in the leg,” said Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, who led the operation.

The bullet hit ASI Pradeep’s bulletproof jacket, leaving him unhurt. The police team retaliated, firing two rounds, while Mann allegedly fired one shot. He was overpowered and taken for medical treatment.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed to The Indian Express that the incident took place when the two accused were taken to the area where the weapon had been concealed. “The operation was carried out by the Operations Cell,” she said.

Wider gang network

What began as a weapon-recovery exercise in a forested stretch of the city turned into a gunfight, bringing the suspected gang links in the murder case into sharper focus. The police are investigating whether the killing of the teenager was the outcome of an old rivalry that drew in men allegedly connected to criminal networks operating across Punjab.

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“The two accused are suspected to be involved in shootings in Punjab, and their links with the networks of Lawrence Bishnoi and the Lucky Patial gang are being investigated. They were allegedly approached by a minor, who has been sent to an observation home in connection with the case,” Sekhon said.

The police are probing how the accused were allegedly contacted and what role the suspected gang links may have played in Naitik’s killing. Their alleged involvement in previous shootings in Punjab is also being examined.

Instagram fight to fatal shooting

Naitik, 17, was shot dead near Sanatan Dharam Temple in Sector 22 on Thursday night. The Class 12 student was travelling in an autorickshaw when assailants allegedly opened fire. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The autorickshaw driver was also injured in the firing.

The investigation points to an earlier dispute between Naitik and a minor accused. The police suspect the killing was connected to an old rivalry, with a video of a fight that had circulated on Instagram emerging as a possible trigger for the violence.

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Investigators are examining whether the murder was planned as retaliation, how the alleged shooters were brought into the picture and whether the attack as linked to a wider criminal network.