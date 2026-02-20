Fighting pneumonia, Manimajra student writes physics exam from wheelchair

Even serious illness could not stop Kanishka from appearing for her examination at Government School in Manimajra. (Express Photo)

Even a serious illness could not deter Kanishka from appearing for her physics examination at a government school in Manimajra on Friday.

After spending 13 days in the Intensive Care Unit at a government hospital in Chandigarh and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the non-medical student arrived at the examination centre in a wheelchair, supported by oxygen and other medical equipment.

Her father, Prem Singh, said Kanishka had initially suffered from a common cough and cold. Her condition, however, worsened due to phlegm accumulation and later developed into pneumonia, following which she was admitted to the ICU. Doctors had advised complete rest.