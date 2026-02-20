Fighting pneumonia, Manimajra student writes physics exam from wheelchair

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Even a serious illness could not deter Kanishka from appearing for her physics examination at a government school in Manimajra on Friday.
After spending 13 days in the Intensive Care Unit at a government hospital in Chandigarh and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the non-medical student arrived at the examination centre in a wheelchair, supported by oxygen and other medical equipment.
Her father, Prem Singh, said Kanishka had initially suffered from a common cough and cold. Her condition, however, worsened due to phlegm accumulation and later developed into pneumonia, following which she was admitted to the ICU. Doctors had advised complete rest.
Despite the medical advice, Kanishka remained determined to sit for her examination. With the cooperation of the hospital authorities and the school management, special arrangements were made to ensure her safety and comfort during the paper. The examination hall was equipped to meet her medical needs, allowing her to write the exam under supervision.
Teachers and fellow students appreciated her resolve, describing her effort as an example of perseverance. School authorities said her determination reflected her commitment to her studies despite adverse circumstances.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India's practice session before their Super Eight game against South Africa focused on sharpening their catching skills, which have been unusually clumsy in the tournament so far. Bowling coach Morne Morkel emphasized the importance of taking even the 50-50 catches, as they could potentially swing the momentum of a batting innings.