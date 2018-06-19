Chandigarh stray dog menace: We are helpless, says Municipal Corporation

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

CHANDIGARH MUNICIPAL Corporation on Monday said they were helpless in curbing the stray dog menace in the city as their hands were tied by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

MC Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline, “We are completely helpless. As per the ABC norms, we can’t even displace a stray dog. The only thing we can do is sterilise him and drop him at the same location from where he was caught. We can’t keep them in a dog pound either.” He added, “If animal rights are important, human life is valuable too. A case challenging these norms is pending in the apex court since 2009. It is only the Parliament which can amend the rules.”

The Commissioner said that at the moment, apart from sterilisation, the only immediate action they could take after this incident is to identify aggressive stray dogs, isolate them for some time and release them back at the same place. “I have asked the officials to identify such dogs which roam around in groups and keep them in isolation for some time. That’s all we can do,” he added.

According to the 2012 dog census, there were 7,847 stray dogs and 9,824 domestic dogs in Chandigarh, including those in sectors and villages. In the sectors, there were 4,676 stray dogs (3,108 males and 1,568 females) while villages and colonies had 3,171 stray dogs (1,827 males and 1,344 females).

Yadav said the number of stray dogs in the city had gone up to 13,000-14,000 now. Nearly, 11,000 dogs have been sterilised, claimed the official.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said people shouldn’t feed stray dogs which is why they were becoming aggressive. “We require participation from city residents to help us. I request people not to feed stray dogs as they become aggressive if they don’t get anything to eat. This child cannot come back but we need to do something to ensure that this incident doesn’t happen again,” Moudgil added.

