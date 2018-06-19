Chandigarh stray dog menace: 74-year-old NRI attacked

Jagdish Singh Diwan shows dogbite at his residence in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Jagdish Singh Diwan shows dogbite at his residence in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A 74-year-old NRI from London was attacked by four stray dogs here in Sector 21 on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Jagdish Singh Diwan, was here for a month on a Support a Child mission and had gone to visit his friends at Sector 21 for dinner, when the incident happened. Diwan was given 14 injections within two hours at a Sector 22 dispensary.

Diwan, a resident of Sector 44, retired as Secretary, Council of Asian People in London, and was here in Chandigarh for his mission wherein he supports the education of students belonging to economically weaker sections from Class IX onwards. “I just got off my car and was moving towards the residence when four stray dogs came from behind and attacked me in the leg. I ran to save myself but they bit me. I rushed to my friend’s house where I had come for dinner and he took me to the local dispensary,” he said.

The NRI has decided to write to Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and animal rights activist. “Something about the stray dogs should be done. I fear moving out here in Chandigarh now. At least a way should be taken out so that people also stay safe. I read about the death of the one-and-a-half-year-old child here because of stray dogs and that scares me more. In a city like Chandigarh, such incidents should not happen,” asserted Diwan.

Two domestic helps were also bitten in the same area a couple of days back. Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said, “Residents fear sending their children out to the park to play. There have been many incidents of dog bite here and last night again, this man was attacked by stray dogs. The MC must do something to check the menace.”

