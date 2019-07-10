Stray dog attacks 4-yr-old girl: Victim’s family claims no money paid by MC yet

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Advertising

Even though the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula promised to bear the expenses of treatment of four-year-old Ananya, who was attacked by a stray dog near Sector 4 Sunday evening, her family said they are yet to receive any monetary help from the administration.

The dog bite victim’s mother said the family has paid for her surgery and medicines from their own pockets.

MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, when contacted, said the family has been paid the sum it had demanded. He said he had no idea of the amount in question as he is not concerned with accounts, adding, that the amount should not be revealed as it would not be fair to the family.

On Monday, after the girl’s operation at PGIMER, Chandigarh, hospital administration asked her relatives to take her home due to non-availability of beds. After insistence, the girl was allotted a bed and will be discharged Wednesday.