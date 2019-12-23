Chandigarh store gets bitter deal, to pay Rs 2,500 for charging Rs 2 more on biscuit packet

Vinod Kumar Anand of Sector 27 stated that he purchased certain goods from a store called Shail Marketing Company of Patanjali Ayurved products in Sector 19-C, Chandigarh, on May 2 this year. (Representational image) Vinod Kumar Anand of Sector 27 stated that he purchased certain goods from a store called Shail Marketing Company of Patanjali Ayurved products in Sector 19-C, Chandigarh, on May 2 this year. (Representational image)

The Consumer Forum of Chandigarh has directed a city-based Patanjali Ayurved general store to pay Rs 2,500 for wrongly charging Rs 2 more on a biscuit packet from a customer.

Seventy-four-year-old Vinod Kumar Anand of Sector 27, Chandigarh, stated that he purchased certain goods from a store called Shail Marketing Company of Patanjali Ayurved products in Sector 19-C, Chandigarh, on May 2 this year for Rs 118.

Anand alleged that for one biscuit packet of Paushtic Marie, he was charged Rs 12 against the MRP (maximum retail price) of Rs 10.

He took up the matter with the store, but to no avail. Following this, he moved a formal complaint in the forum on May 14 against the store and Patanjali Ayurved Limited. The forum, however, dismissed the complaint against Patanjali Ayurved and the case was proceeded against only its store Shail Marketing Company.

The store, Shail Marketing Company, in reply, said that it was due to a technical error of machine or workers that the mistake had occurred, which was not intentional. They pleaded for dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the forum held that “the opposite party no.1 (Shail Marketing Company) contended that it was never having intention to trade unfairly or unjustifiably and the mistake occurred due to technical error of billing software. It seems that only with a view to dodge this Forum, opposite party no.1 has coined this excuse. We feel making such a plea, by the opposite party no.1, is nothing but a clever ploy to save its skin and to frustrate the claim of the complainant…if the Paushtik Marie biscuit was sold to the complainant at Rs 12, then it must have been mentioned over the packet. But in absence of any such mention over the packet, the act of opposite party no.1 for charging more than the MRP clearly reveals that it is deficient in rendering proper services to the complainant and is guilty of unfair trade practice…”

The forum thus directed the store, Shail Marketing Company, to refund Rs 2 to Anand, and to pay Rs 1,500 as compensation and Rs 1,000 as cost of litigation.

