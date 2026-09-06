How a nudge from Centre forced Chandigarh to act on stolen heritage items
The Ministry of Culture reminded Chandigarh authorities that the Heritage Conservation Committee was specifically created to halt the loss of valuable city items to foreign buyers, prompting a delayed FIR and diplomatic outreach to Paris.
Years after Chandigarh’s heritage conservation mechanism was put in place, a communication from the Centre finally prompted the UT Administration to act against the auction of its heritage articles in Paris. The Centre’s letter reminded the UT why the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) was formed in the first place: to manage and preserve the city’s overall heritage.
In a communication by Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Culture, to UT Adviser Rajesh Prasad, a copy of which Heritage Protection Cell member Ajay Jagga received on September 3, the ministry referred to the auction of Chandigarh heritage articles by Francois Epin Auction in Paris, France.
The communication also recalled the 2011 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directions issued specifically to prevent the loss of valuable heritage items being auctioned in international markets and pointed out that this concern had led to the formation of the CHCC.
Significantly, the Centre’s communication prompted the UT Administration to initiate action on June 25 to stop the articles from being auctioned in Paris and register an FIR. The letter prompted action by Chandigarh and woke the Administration to an issue about which it had been repeatedly informed: Chandigarh’s heritage articles were being put up for auction abroad.
Much before the UT ‘acted swiftly’ on June 25, the ministry in the letter on June 23 already stated that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could not take legal action in the matter because the heritage items did not fall within the category of “Antiquity” or “Art Treasure” under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972. But while pointing out the limitation of the antiquities law, the Centre reminded the Chandigarh Administration of a February 22, 2011 Office Order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The order, the ministry said, contained a directive to the Chandigarh Administration “to prevent the loss of valuable heritage items, which were being auctioned for high prices in international markets.”
And “it was this very concern”, the Centre pointed out, that “led to the formation of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC).”
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The ministry’s communication specifically stated, “This concern led to the formation of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) to manage and preserve these items and also the City’s overall heritage.”
In other words, the Centre’s reminder was that CHCC was not created merely as a heritage advisory body but its genesis lay in the problem of Chandigarh’s heritage objects being lost to international markets.
The ministry then went a step further and asked the UT Administration to act on the responsibility flowing from those earlier directions.
“In view of the above directives, you are requested to take necessary action for stopping the auction in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Paris,” it said.
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The intervention is significant because the ASI’s inability to invoke the 1972 Act did not, according to the ministry’s communication, mean that Chandigarh had no role to play. Rather, the Centre pointed to the separate administrative framework created specifically to safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage.
Calls for revival of heritage cell
Ajay Jagga, who received a copy of this letter by Vivek Aggarwal to Adviser Prasad, said, “The matter now requires immediate intervention at the level of the Administrator, Chandigarh, with a review of the status and functioning of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee constituted pursuant to the Ministry of Home Affairs directions of 2011, including examining why it has not taken up the issue of Chandigarh’s movable heritage, including the stolen heritage articles.”
He called for the revival/restoration of the Heritage Item Protection Cell (HIPC) and regular meetings of the committee, besides immediate coordination with the Ministry of Culture, PDI Paris, Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned authorities to explore all possible measures to prevent the sale/auction of the stolen Chandigarh heritage articles and secure their return to Chandigarh.
He also sought a comprehensive mechanism for the identification, documentation, protection, monitoring and recovery of the city’s movable heritage so that such incidents do not recur, and demanded that the process of notifying Chandigarh’s heritage articles as ‘Art Treasure’ be commenced immediately to ensure restrictions on their export and address the ASI’s stated inability to take action under the existing legal framework.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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