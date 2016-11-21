Chandigarh: Steep fall in vegetable prices

Grain and vegetable market in Sector 26 of Chandigarh. Express Archive Grain and vegetable market in Sector 26 of Chandigarh. Express Archive

Prices of vegetables have come down following demonetisation, with people facing cash shortage. One of the largest vegetable markets in Sector 26, wears a deserted look as the number of customers has come down drastically. There is a big fall in the price of green vegetables because off-take by vendors has come down substantially. Due to this reason, vegetable growers (farmers) have been hit hard. “The price of cauliflower in the wholesale market has come down to Rs 200-250 per quintal from Rs 1,500-2,000 a quintal during the past 10 days,” says Paramjit Singh, a vegetable grower from Jangpura village.

WATCH VIDEO: How Demonetisation Impacts Rural Population



“The business has taken a serious hit since the announcement of the decision to invalidate Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Customers have virtually vanished from the market. The business in the market has come down to 20 per cent as of now. There is no money in the market with the people and with me as well to do business,” said Hari Om, a commission agent in the market.

Similarly, small vendors say the sales have gone down.

Consumers have cut down on buying vegetables and other stuff. “The price of green coriander was around Rs 20 per small packet but now 2 packets of coriander fetch Rs 10,” said a seller, Ravi.

Tomato, which used to be around Rs 40 per kg, is now Rs 20 per kg, spinach which used to be Rs 20 per bundle now costs Rs 10 for two bundles and mustard leaves have come down from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per bundle to Rs 10. Another small vendor, Ashok said, “Today, we are seeing some customers, perhaps because it is Sunday. Otherwise, for the past 5-6 days there were no buyers. Before the demonetisation, Ashok used to sell fruits worth Rs 8,000 daily but now the sale has come down to

Rs 2,000. Sale of fruits has also been affected.

